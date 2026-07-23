Summer resumes. Heat, humidity & storms are back in the forecast

After flirting with a record low this morning, the temperature dropped to 49°(the record is 43°); plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Although that was slightly below normal, it was an absolutely beautiful July day across northeast Wisconsin.

High clouds will move across the area overnight, keeping low temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions, with most locations reaching the lower 80s—right where we should be for this time of year.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-and-upper 80s Saturday as humidity begins to increase. After dew points remained in the 40s over the last several days, they will return to the 60s and 70s this weekend and early next week. That will make it feel much more humid outside, but it will also bring an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms.

There is a slight chance for storms Saturday, a somewhat better chance Sunday, and a good chance Monday. Some of the storms late Sunday into Monday could become strong to severe.

Along with the humidity, high temperatures Sunday and Monday will be near 90°.

Summer is coming back.