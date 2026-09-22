Summer reaches it's eleventh hour

With highs once again in the lower to mid-60s this afternoon, it marked our seventh consecutive day with below-normal high temperatures. After some morning clouds, skies became mostly sunny across the entire area as we moved through the day, thanks to a large ridge of high pressure building in from Canada. This high-pressure area will control our weather, for the most part, through Tuesday,

Tonight, with clear skies and diminishing winds, we will set us up for our coldest night in about a week and a half. An easterly flow off Lake Michigan will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s from the Fox Valley to the Lakeshore, but north and west of Green Bay, temperatures will fall into the 30s—and that means some patchy frost is possible.

Wednesday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 60s, and although the winds will be gusty at times, they won't be quite as strong as what we’ve been seeing.

On Thursday, sunshine will give way to a mix of clouds and sun, with temperatures peaking in the upper 60s.

Your Go Pack Go forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds for tailgating, with temperatures in the upper 60s. By kickoff, expect a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures fall from the lower 60s to the upper 50s.

The weather will remain quiet on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures near 70. After a slight chance of a morning shower on Sunday, we can expect highs in the upper 60s before the 70s return early next week.

