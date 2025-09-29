Summer-like warmth continues!!

A warm end to September and start to October is on the way!
The normal high temperature is in the mid-60s, and we will be running 10-20 degrees above normal through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.
The sun will mix with clouds this week through Friday.
Dry weather is expected into next week.
