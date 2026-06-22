Summer Is Here, and Summer-Like Weather Soon Follows

Any way you look at it, summer is now here!! Unofficially, meteorologically & astronomically. It officially arrived yesterday & today was the

First full day of the season. Sunset tonight: 8:41 pm, the latest of the year.

The area of high pressure that brought beautiful weather to Northeast Wisconsin today will continue to influence our weather on Tuesday. Expect plenty of sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The normal high is now 78 degrees.

Our next weather-maker arrives Tuesday night, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Periods of showers and storms will continue on Wednesday, and a few could be strong to severe.

Even though it is now summer, it certainly hasn't felt like it lately. We haven't reached 80 degrees since June 13, and our stretch of below-normal high temperatures has now reached eight days. We have five more below-normal days ahead before a change arrives.

A much more summer-like pattern is expected as we head into next week.

