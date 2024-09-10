Summer in September

A few showers & storms moved across the area today as much warmer makes its way towards Wisconsin.

A shower or storm is possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday & Thursday with highs climbing into the mid/upper 80s.

After that, the remnants of Francine will overspread the area with clouds & a few showers over the weekend.

The clouds, easterly winds & threat for some rain will chop the temps down a good 5-10 degrees from their potential highs.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny,

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Increasing clouds & shower??

This weekend: Lots of clouds with some sun. A shower is possible.

