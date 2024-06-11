Summer heat & storms on the way

With showers moving through today, we weren't able to make it 3 days in a row with dry weather.

Our next weather-maker will move into the state tomorrow with the threat of PM showers & storms.

Ahead of it, much warmer temps & a sign of things to come!

Wednesday: Much warmer!! Sun & clouds. PM thunderstorms are possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies & warm.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Cooler with a NE wind behind a cold front.

Saturday: Plenty of clouds & gusty winds. A few showers/storms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & very warm to hot. A chance for a storms.

More 80s & 90s expected next week.

Wisconsin will be under the ring of fire next week which means it's going to be active.

We have several chances for thunderstorms or thunderstorm complexes. Severe weather is possible.

Climatologically we are at the peak of tornado season here in N.E.W..

Summer officially arrives on Thursday. The summer solstice is at 3:50 pm.

