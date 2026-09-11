Summer for Saturday, Fall for Sunday

This afternoon could not have been a better one to close out the workweek. We saw temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. It was a bit on the breezy side, however, with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

Heading into the evening, temperatures will fall into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. They’ll drop further overnight into the low 60s as clouds gradually increase. It could get a bit windy at times as well, with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour after midnight.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out in the predawn hours on Saturday, but overall, the day is looking just as nice as today. We’ll start off with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with skies gradually clearing as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will once again reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. It could still be a bit breezy, with winds once again gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

It begins to feel more like fall on Sunday, as temperatures are only expected to top out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The fall-like feel continues heading into next week, with high temperatures only expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s nearly every day. Our next best chance for showers and storms comes Monday afternoon into the evening, but we remain mostly dry after that.

