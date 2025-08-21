Summer & Fall in the forecast

After 70s on Thursday, Friday will the warmest day in a week.
A cold front on Friday may kick off a shower/storm after highs in the 80s.
There is a Marginal risk for severe weather NW of the Fox Valley after sunset.
It's looks mostly sunny & breezy for the final pre-season game against the Seahawks.
A taste of fall arrives on Sunday/Monday with highs only in the 60s to around 70 degrees.
A few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday.
