Summer arrives next week. It will feel like it.

With highs in the mid 80s, today was the third day this month with highs in the 80s. A lot more (80s+) are on the way!

High pressure will build in tomorrow & stick around for most of Saturday.

Easterly winds will cool us down a bit for Friday/Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler with a NE wind behind a cold front.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Showers/storm possible late..

Sunday: Mostly sunny & very warm to hot. A chance for a storms.

More 80s & 90s expected next week.

Wisconsin will be under the ring of fire next week which means it's going to be active.

We have several chances for thunderstorms or thunderstorm complexes. Severe weather is possible.

Climatologically we are at the peak of tornado season here in N.E.W..

Summer officially arrives on Thursday. The summer solstice is at 3:50 pm.