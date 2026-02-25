Subzero chills return

A fast-moving Alberta Clipper-type system brought a burst of heavy snow to the area today.

It was our biggest snowfall in weeks. Most areas ended up with around an inch.

Overnight, gusty west winds up to 35 mph will produce some blowing and drifting.

More importantly, they will usher in the coldest wind chills in weeks.

Wind chills will be in the -10s Wednesday morning.

High tomorrow will only be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

A warm front will produce a few snow showers or flurries on Thursday & the boost temps back into the 40s/50s on Friday.

