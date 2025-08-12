Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Light rain is pushing through southern and eastern counties this morning, but this should wrap up by mid morning. Cold front approaches this afternoon and will trigger a broken line of storms beginning in northern counties between 2-3pm, moving across Green Bay and the Fox Valley between 4-6pm. Damaging winds and hail are the main concern with storms. Temps and humidity drop after today, but we'll be dealing with wildfire smoke again. Air quality alert is in place until 3pm today, but will likely need to be extended into Wednesday. Highs top out in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday before heating back up by the end of the week.