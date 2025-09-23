Stray shower possible today and tomorrow

After a stormy start to the work week, most of NE WI will start to dry out today. We can't rule out an isolated shower later today and again Wednesday afternoon, but the overall forecast for the rest of the week is dry. We'll have more clouds than sun today and tomorrow, keeping temps in the upper 60s to around 70. Temps warm back into the mid 70s by the end of the week under mostly sunny skies.
