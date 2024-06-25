Watch Now
Stormy surplus continues -or- a break from the boomers?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 25, 2024

Sunny & dry conditions across the area today after last night's severe weather.
Temps were in the upper 80s to around 90 today with dew points in the 70s!! Warm & sticky.
Much cooler weather returns on Wednesday with gusty NE winds & highs in the 70s. It will turn much cooler by the lake & bay.
Another cold front moving through may kick of a shower.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. A shower is possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice!
Friday: Sun & clouds. A late day shower/storm is possible.

This Weekend: The final weekend of June will come with the chance of rain.
Saturday will be warm with sun, clouds & a few thunderstorms.
It will cool down on Sunday with sun & clouds.

July begins on Monday. It's the warmest month of the year in N.E.W.!

