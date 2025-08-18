Stormy start to the work week

Showers and storms are likely off and on throughout the day today. Most storms should stay below severe limits, but a couple storms may get feisty this afternoon. A few stray showers are possible Tuesday afternoon along the lake breeze, otherwise we dry out for the middle of the week. Temps range from the 60s far north today to the mid 70s far south. While temps spend most of the week near normal (upper 70s), cooler air looks to arrive next weekend.