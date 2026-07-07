Stormy skies ahead

When you think of July, today is probably what comes to mind—lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, and a little humidity. Tomorrow will be a different story.

It will still be warm and humid, but instead of staying dry all day, we'll see showers and thunderstorms develop.

Some of those storms could become severe, with locally heavy rainfall. All modes of severe weather are possible, but the primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Cooler weather returns for Thursday, with clouds & the threat of rain sticking around.

Hot and humid weather returns early next week, with more 90-degree temperatures expected.