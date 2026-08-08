Stormy End to the Weekend

Sunday will bring high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms will impact the area from late morning into the afternoon before conditions dry out in the evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe and may produce locally heavy rainfall at times.

Sunday night will bring another chance for dense fog, which could linger into Monday morning.

Monday brings a slight chance of showers and storms, which could once again become strong to severe if they develop. Cooler temperatures arrive during the second half of the workweek.

