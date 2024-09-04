Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storms signal some late September weather

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

The large area of high pressure that has been controlling out weather since late Friday will push east & out of the area on Thursday morning.
A cold front will move across N.E.W. on Thursday with showers/storms & gusty winds.
Severe thunderstorms are not expected but brief heavy rain is possible.
Much cooler weather will overspread Wisconsin on Friday & Saturday. Temps will be running 10-15 degrees below normal.
Most spots will be in the 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning but 30s are likely across the north with some frost.
A few showers & gusty winds are likely on Friday with lots of sunshine over the weekend.

Thursday: AM sunshine: Showers/storms. Turning windy.
Friday: A few showers. Gusty winds & much cooler.

Saturday: Morning sunshine followed by numerous cumulus by the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies.

Temps will rebound into the 70s & 80s next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See highlights, stream the game and more