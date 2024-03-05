Storms equal a change. But how big?

Today was the 3rd straight day with record highs falling across parts of Northeast Wisconsin.

This is now the warmest start to March on record!

A strong cold moving though will be bring an end to the record setting temps but not the above normal highs.

As the cold front through it was accompanied by showers & storms producing brief rain & some sleet.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy. Much cooler.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & a little warmer.

Friday: Cloudy skies. Some rain/mix/snow is possible.

This weekend: Mostly sunny & cooler.

This is the weekend that we spring ahead!! Turn the clock ahead one hour before you go to be d Saturday night!

We lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of PM sunshine starting Sunday. Sunset will be near 7pm.

There is no end in sight to the above normal temperatures.

