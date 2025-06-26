Storming & then warming

After 3 days with highs in the 90s, today was the third straight day with afternoon temps in the 60s.

Thunderstorms are likely tonight. Some of the storms could be severe, and locally heavy rain is possible.

A flood watch has been issued for areas west of Lake Winnebago.

A cold front will move through overnight.

On Friday, we can expect clouds mixing with some PM sunshine. There is a slight chance of a lingering shower.

Temperatures will get back up into the mid and upper 70s.

Over the weekend, the heat returns, with lots of sunshine on Saturday and highs in the 80s.

We'll see temperatures close to 90 on Sunday with sunshine and maybe a few late-day thunderstorms.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s for most of next week as we wrap up June and head into July.

