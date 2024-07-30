Steamy storms

Today was the 5th straight day with highs in the 80s.

Summery Weather for the next 6 days.

It will be very warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

It will also be humid with dew points mainly in the 70s.

Patchy fog is possible overnight.

A few storms are possible from time-to-time. Any storms that develop could produce severe weather & heavy rain.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.