Staying in the 80s for a few days

We FINALLY warmed into the low 80s in Green Bay on Sunday for the first time in 28 days. We'll stay in the low to mid 80s through at least Wednesday before a cold front drops temps back to normal in the low 70s by Friday. As that front moves in from the north, isolated showers and storms will be possible later Wednesday into Thursday. More showers and storms are expected this weekend.
