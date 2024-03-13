Spring is going to take a break

No records today, but we were close. The record today was 70 degrees, the high was 68 degrees.

So, once again with tons of sunshine today, temperatures were running 25-35 degrees above normal.

That's it for the 60s/70s & it could be a while until they return!

The normal high is now in the upper 30s & those "normal" temps are headed our way!!

Thursday: Cloudy & windy. Some rain or showers.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This Weekend: Mostly cloudy on Saturday. Another chance for some rain or snow late Saturday & Sunday.

After 50s on Saturday, highs will only be in the 30s Sunday.

Our stretch of above normal temps will end next week. Much cooler weather is on the way.

