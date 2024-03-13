Watch Now
Spring is going to take a break

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:24 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 19:24:37-04

No records today, but we were close. The record today was 70 degrees, the high was 68 degrees.
So, once again with tons of sunshine today, temperatures were running 25-35 degrees above normal.
That's it for the 60s/70s & it could be a while until they return!
The normal high is now in the upper 30s & those "normal" temps are headed our way!!

Thursday: Cloudy & windy. Some rain or showers.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This Weekend: Mostly cloudy on Saturday. Another chance for some rain or snow late Saturday & Sunday.
After 50s on Saturday, highs will only be in the 30s Sunday.

Our stretch of above normal temps will end next week. Much cooler weather is on the way.

