Spring begins tomorrow! So get ready for snow & cold!

For the first time in two months, we've now had back-to-back days with below normal highs.

With much warmer weather on the way for Tuesday we will not have 3 chilly days in a row.

Spring officially arrives on Tuesday. The Vernal Equinox will occur at 10:06 PM.

The first week of spring will feature mainly below normal temps and a two chances for accumulating snow.

5 of the next 7 days will be below normal.

Tuesday: Sun, clouds, windy & warmer.

Wednesday: Windy & cold. Wind chills near zero during the morning. Mostly sunny skies can be expected.

Thursday: Sun & clouds.

Friday: AM accumulating snow tapering to light snow & flurries.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine on Saturday with below normal highs. On Sunday, thickening clouds

will give way to more snow as we move into the afternoon.

It looks like snow will go over to rain on Monday with warmer temps. The two snow producing systems heading

our way are not set in stone. Significant accumulations are possible with storm. Stay tuned!!

