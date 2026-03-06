Spring ahead with more spring weather

This is the weekend we spring ahead! Turn the clock forward by an hour before bed Saturday night.
We lose an hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of sunshine on Sunday PM.
Temperatures over the weekend and early next week will be in the 50s and 60s.
Record highs are likely on Monday.
Temperatures will return to normal by the middle of next week.
