Spring ahead on the clocks & the weather

NO record highs today, but temps were still running 10-20 degrees above normal!!

This is now the second warmest start to March on record!

A system approaching from the SW will bring rain & possibly some snow to the area on Friday.

With clouds & precipitation expected, temps will be much cooler than what we've been experiencing.

Friday: Rain & gusty winds. Some mixing is possible late. Some accumulating snow is possible. Stay tuned.

This weekend: Mostly cloudy & windy on Saturday. Sunshine returns on Sunday.

This is the weekend that we spring ahead!! Turn the clock ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night!

We lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of PM sunshine starting Sunday. Sunset will be near 7pm.

There is no end in sight to the above normal temperatures. Some 60s return by next week!!