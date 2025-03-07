Spring Ahead on the clock & with the weather

The major winter/spring storm that moved through Wisconsin yesterday is now in the review mirror.

High pressure built in today with tons of sunshine & seasonable temps.

Except for a few clouds, more of the same is expected tomorrow.

Temperatures will be running slightly above normal the next two days. The normal is high is now 37 degrees.

Much warmer weather moves in next week..

Friday: Sun & clouds.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Maybe a few flakes on Saturday.

This is the weekend that we spring ahead!! Turn the clocks ahead one hour before bedtime.

We will lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of PM sunshine. Sunset on Sunday will be near 7pm.

