Today was the 6th straight day with lows at/below freezing,

That's the most in October in 5 years!!

High pressure will control our weather for the next two days with a mix of clouds & sun.

We will see seasonable temperatures in the lower to mid-50s for highs.

Halloween looks cool & breezy. A few spooky sprinkles are possible.

We will fall back this upcoming weekend.

Sunset tonight was at 5:47 pm, but on Sunday evening, sunset will be at 4:36 pm.

