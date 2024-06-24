Sounding & then feeling like summer

Sunny & dry conditions across the area today. The break from the rain that will quickly come to an end.

A warm front approaching from the west will kick off thunderstorms overnight. Some storms will be severe.

All types of severe weather will be possible but the main threats will be damaging winds & heavy rain.

Sunshine returns tomorrow & so will much warmer temperatures. Highs will be near 90 with dew points near 70.

Much cooler weather returns on Wednesday with gusty NE winds & highs in the lower/mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Very warm & humid. Gusty winds.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. A shower or storm is possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice!

Friday: Sun & clouds. A late day storm is possible.

This Weekend: The final weekend of June will come with the chance of rain.

Saturday will be warm with sun, clouds & a few thunderstorms.

It will cool down on Sunday with sun & clouds.

July begins on Monday. It's the warmest month of the year in N.E.W.!!