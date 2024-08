A high-pressure system controlled our weather all next week, but has now moved off to the east.

A weak system moved across the state on Friday producing a few isolated showers/storms.

The final full weekend of August looks warm!!

Saturday: Mostly sunny & warm

Sunday: Mostly sunny & very warm.

Temps will be near 90 degrees Sunday - Tuesday of next week. There will be just a slight chance of some rain.

Dew points will climb back up into the 70s.

