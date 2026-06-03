Something is showing up on the radar!

It was another beautiful day across the area! The normal high for this time of year is 73 degrees, and most locations climbed 7 to 11 degrees above that mark.

Along with the warmth came plenty of sunshine, making for another picture-perfect day.

Our next weather maker arrives late Thursday, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Our next weather maker arrives late Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across the far northwest tomorrow night and area-wide on Friday.



Rain chances increase even more on Friday and Saturday. While it's still too early to determine whether any storms will become strong or severe, it's worth noting that June is the peak of tornado season in Wisconsin.

A big taste of summer is headed our way next week, although communities near Lake Michigan will stay a bit cooler.

