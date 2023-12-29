Something is coming that we haven't seen in weeks

A warm December 2023 continues!! Currently the month stands as the warmest on record with just 2 days to go.

With clear skies & calm winds some patchy dense fog is possible overnight. Icy spots.

Saturday: Sun & clouds.

Sunday: Some light snow is likely. Most areas will see a dusting to an 1". It will also be windy. Roads could be slippery Sunday evening.

New Year's Day: Sun & clouds

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Temps running 10-15 degrees above normal.

No true end in sight to the above normal temps. Some computer forecast models are hinting at some colder temps in

about 1-2 weeks. Stay tuned.