Something in this weather clip that will surprise you

A taste of Fall in Wisconsin today. Temps were running 5-8 degrees below normal.
Many locations dipped into the 30s across the northern part of the state this morning & tonight
will be the coolest night in over 2 months!
High pressure gave us an absolutely beautiful day today & more is on the way!!
Temps will be slowly warming up the next several days has winds turn towards the SW.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of a shower/storm
This Weekend: Mostly sunny & warmer. 80s Return!
Very warm to hot temps on the way early next week. 90s are possible.
We've only had 3 90s this summer. That's below normal.
