Something in this weather clip that will surprise you

A taste of Fall in Wisconsin today. Temps were running 5-8 degrees below normal.

Many locations dipped into the 30s across the northern part of the state this morning & tonight

will be the coolest night in over 2 months!

High pressure gave us an absolutely beautiful day today & more is on the way!!

Temps will be slowly warming up the next several days has winds turn towards the SW.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of a shower/storm

This Weekend: Mostly sunny & warmer. 80s Return!

Very warm to hot temps on the way early next week. 90s are possible.

We've only had 3 90s this summer. That's below normal.

