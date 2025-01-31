Some winter & some spring this weekend

The January Thaw continued today even though temps were running 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday's record setting highs.

February arrives with even colder temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the 20s to around 30 degrees.

A fast-moving Alberta Clipper will bring some accumulating snow to the area Saturday night!

Most of us will see an inch or two. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially north of Green Bay.

On Sunday, after the snow, temps will soar into the 40s melting it away.

Also on Sunday, Jimmy the Groundhog will let us know if we will have 6 more weeks of winter or an early spring.

Regardless.....

Much colder weather returns next week along with more wintry precipitation.