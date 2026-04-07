Some rain/snow, lots of wind

Our normal high temperature is now 50 degrees. With highs only in the 30s today, we were nowhere near that.

Our next weather maker, a warm front, will move toward Wisconsin overnight.

Ahead of it, a wintry mix is expected around daybreak.

Behind it, gusty southwest winds & some sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s away from Lake Michigan.

Showers and a few storms are expected during the evening.

Cooler temperatures—though still above normal—will return on Thursday.

