Some rain/snow, lots of wind

Our normal high temperature is now 50 degrees. With highs only in the 30s today, we were nowhere near that.
Our next weather maker, a warm front, will move toward Wisconsin overnight.
Ahead of it, a wintry mix is expected around daybreak.
Behind it, gusty southwest winds & some sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s away from Lake Michigan.
Showers and a few storms are expected during the evening.
Cooler temperatures—though still above normal—will return on Thursday.
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Our normal high temperature is now 50 degrees. With highs only in the 30s today, we were nowhere near that.