Some more snow for Santa?

After highs in the teens on Sunday, temperatures rebounded back up into the 30s today,
Highs were running 8-10 degrees above normal & more are on the way!
Except for a few small chances of light precipitation over the next 5 days, the weather is going to be quiet.
Temperatures will be running above normal through Saturday.
Most of us will hold onto a white Christmas with an inch or two of snow on the ground.
Colder weather returns on Sunday.
Posted
After highs in the teens on Sunday, temperatures rebounded back up into the 30s today,
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.