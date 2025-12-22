Some more snow for Santa?

After highs in the teens on Sunday, temperatures rebounded back up into the 30s today,

Highs were running 8-10 degrees above normal & more are on the way!

Except for a few small chances of light precipitation over the next 5 days, the weather is going to be quiet.

Temperatures will be running above normal through Saturday.

Most of us will hold onto a white Christmas with an inch or two of snow on the ground.

Colder weather returns on Sunday.