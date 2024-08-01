Some flooding today - some 90s tomorrow

We just wrapped up the first July in 7 years without a highs in the 90s in the Fox Valley.
Today was the 7th straight day with highs in the 80s.
Summery Weather for the next 3 days.
It will be very warm to hot with highs in the 80s to around 90.
It will also be humid with dew points mainly in the 60s/70s.
Patchy fog is possible overnight.
A few storms are possible from time-to-time. Any storms that develop could produce severe weather & heavy rain.
Friday: Sun & clouds. Hot & humid. A slight chance of a storm/shower.
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.