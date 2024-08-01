Some flooding today - some 90s tomorrow

We just wrapped up the first July in 7 years without a highs in the 90s in the Fox Valley.

Today was the 7th straight day with highs in the 80s.

Summery Weather for the next 3 days.

It will be very warm to hot with highs in the 80s to around 90.

It will also be humid with dew points mainly in the 60s/70s.

Patchy fog is possible overnight.

A few storms are possible from time-to-time. Any storms that develop could produce severe weather & heavy rain.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Hot & humid. A slight chance of a storm/shower.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.