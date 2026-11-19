We were off to a rather mild start this morning. Temperatures as dawn broke were in the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees this morning when our normal morning lows are only in the mid to upper 20s.

This afternoon brings us tons of sunshine and gusty southwesterly winds, which will help our temperatures to soar into the 60s areawide. Today’s highs are 15-20 degrees warmer than we should be in mid-November.

Tonight temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s as clouds gradually increase.

Friday brings us mostly sunny skies, slightly calmer winds, and winds once again in the low 60s. The record high tomorrow is only 62 degrees here in Green Bay so it is possible we could see that record broken.

Saturday temperatures climb back into the 60s with some more gusty southwesterly winds ahead of a strong cold front. The front moves over us Saturday evening into Sunday bringing with it chances for showers. After the front passes winds shift out the northwest as temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

Cooler weather settles in leading up to Thanksgiving. Highs by Monday will be right around 40 degrees, which is where we should be this time of year.

