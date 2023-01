A clipper strikes this morning, bringing a quick 1" of snow. This will affect the morning commute and kick eastward by lunch. Highs will hit the low 30s one more time, before crashing COLD! Winds will be vicious too, gusting to near 35mph, blowing and drifting the snow and recovering roads potentially too.

The weekend arctic blast will bring highs in the teens, with frigid wind chills. By early next week, highs will struggle to reach the single digits. STAY WARM!