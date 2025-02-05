Snow, wind & more snow

A fast-moving system will produce accumulating sow across the area tonight. Most areas will see a dusting an 1" but a few spots

could hit the 2" mark.

The heaviest totals will fall well north of Green Bay.

The system generating the snow tonight will kick off very gusty winds for Thursday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of N.E.W.

The strong winds could produce some blowing snow.

A much stronger system will impact the area on Saturday with the threat of heavy snow!

6"+ is possible where the heavy snow band sets up.

Thursday: AM flurries...PM gusty winds. Winds could gust 40-50 mph.

Friday: Sun & clouds

This weekend: Sturgeon spearing kicks off with more snow this weekend. We need to

keep an eye on this storm. This storm could be the biggest of the winter, but not saying much!!

