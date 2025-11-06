Snow-vember arrives

The winds of change will continue to blow.
A system will bring showers to N.E.W. overnight.
Temperatures will stay above normal, mostly in the 50s for Friday, ahead of a strong cold front.
Behind the front, temps will take a nose-dive for Saturday & Sunday.
Highs over the weekend and early next week will only reach the 30s.
With a couple of systems moving through, snowflakes are likely—something we are overdue for and usually see in November.
The first chance arrives Saturday afternoon & evening. Some accumulating snow is possible.
Stay tuned!!
Posted
The winds of change will continue to blow.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.