Snow-vember arrives

The winds of change will continue to blow.

A system will bring showers to N.E.W. overnight.

Temperatures will stay above normal, mostly in the 50s for Friday, ahead of a strong cold front.

Behind the front, temps will take a nose-dive for Saturday & Sunday.

Highs over the weekend and early next week will only reach the 30s.

With a couple of systems moving through, snowflakes are likely—something we are overdue for and usually see in November.

The first chance arrives Saturday afternoon & evening. Some accumulating snow is possible.

Stay tuned!!

