Snow, thunderstorms & more record highs

After 4 straight days of record-breaking highs in the Fox Valley, temps dropped a few degrees today.

Even with the cooler weather, highs were still in the 40s and 50s.

The first of 2 storms this week will move across the area tonight.

Although some snow is likely across the far north (3-6" in northern Marinette County), most of us will see rain.

A thunderstorm is also possible, as is minor flooding.

Behind the storm tomorrow, expect sunshine, gusty winds, and temps in the 50s from Green Bay south.

More record highs could fall.

The next storm moves in Thursday night and Friday with more, mainly rain and snow.

Temps will return to normal over the weekend.

