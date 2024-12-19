Snow & then cold

Watch Now
An Alberta Clipper will continue to bring accumulating to the area overnight. Gusty NE winds will produce some blowing & drifting snow.
The storm did end up tracking farther south than originally forecast but most spots will still end up with 4"+ of snow. Higher amounts near Lake Michigan.

This snow means we will see a White Christmas!!
Much colder weather returns behind the Alberta Clipper & Winter officially arrives this weekend.

Friday: Early AM snow ending & windy. PM sunshine & a few clouds.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Cold. Winter officially arrives before daybreak on Saturday.
A few snow showers are possible on Sunday. Another system will bring some snow on Monday.

