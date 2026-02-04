Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snow returns & so do the 30s

Snow returns & so do the 30s
After subzero temps this morning, most locations climbed into the seasonable mid 20s with 100% possible sunshine.
A fast-moving system will bring snow to the area late tonight & Thursday morning.
A dusting to 2" is possible.
There will be another chance of light snow/mix on Friday morning.
Morning highs will be in the low/mid 30s before falling into the 20s by the afternoon.
Colder temps return on Saturday before a BIG warm up moves in for next week!!

