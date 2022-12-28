Snow Melt Ahead: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/28/22 AM

Temperatures are starting off below freezing but will climb to the mid 30s by this afternoon. That will begin snow melt, even under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be feisty out of the south today, gusting to near 30mph.

Overnight, chances for drizzle and thick fog build in, as temperatures continue to rise.

By Thursday afternoon, we will tap into the low 40s! Overcast skies will dominate and chances for scattered showers push in by the evening.

Friday remains calmer and sunnier, as temperatures stay in the mid 30s.

For New Years Eve, a quick shot of freezing rain and snow head our way and may create icy roads as we ring in the New Year.

Packers take on the Vikings at home on Sunday... it's looking like a partly sunny game with temps in the mid to low 30s.