Snow & high winds, and then a blizzard

After a sunny break today, another storm will bring snow back to the area tonight & Friday.
Heavy snow is possible, especially north of Green Bay.
A 6+ inch snowfall is likely across the north, with 1-3 inches across the Fox Valley.
Strong winds of 50-60 mph will cause blowing snow.
A much larger winter storm may be heading our way for the weekend.
This storm will bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions.
Stay tuned!
