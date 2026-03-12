Snow & high winds, and then a blizzard

After a sunny break today, another storm will bring snow back to the area tonight & Friday.

Heavy snow is possible, especially north of Green Bay.

A 6+ inch snowfall is likely across the north, with 1-3 inches across the Fox Valley.

Strong winds of 50-60 mph will cause blowing snow.

A much larger winter storm may be heading our way for the weekend.

This storm will bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions.

Stay tuned!

