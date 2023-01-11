Snow & Freezing Rain Pelts our AM Commute: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/11/23 AM

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is striking the area this morning as temperatures are flirting with the freezing temperature. This is creating an icy/slippery commute, until early this afternoon. The rest of the day remains mostly cloudy, with upper 30s in control and more melting occurring.

Thursday, light scattered snow showers could fall in our southern hometowns/lakeshore, as a system swipes south and brings highs in the mid 30s.

By the weekend, temperatures begin to cool a tad, into the low 30s with sunny skies!

Next week, a major system looks to take aim... bringing rain and a potential wintry mix along with it.