Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Snow & Freezing Rain Pelts our AM Commute: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/11/23 AM

A wintry mix is lifting through the area this morning, creating icy roads in its path. Leave early & be prepared for low visibility due to fog and falling snow, sleet, freezing rain and regular rain.
Brittney's Weather Forecast
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 06:59:38-05

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is striking the area this morning as temperatures are flirting with the freezing temperature. This is creating an icy/slippery commute, until early this afternoon. The rest of the day remains mostly cloudy, with upper 30s in control and more melting occurring.

Thursday, light scattered snow showers could fall in our southern hometowns/lakeshore, as a system swipes south and brings highs in the mid 30s.

By the weekend, temperatures begin to cool a tad, into the low 30s with sunny skies!

Next week, a major system looks to take aim... bringing rain and a potential wintry mix along with it.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018