Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Snow Day Strikes: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/19/23 AM

Heavy wet snow blanketed the area this morning, creating slick and slippery roads.
Meteorologist Brittney Merlot has some fun in the snow while also explaining how to stay safe in the winter weather.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 10:00:58-05

Heavy wet snow blanketed the area this morning, creating slick and slippery roads. Snow reports currently coming in from 2"-6" across N.E. Wisconsin, with the heaviest hit into the Northwoods.

Light scattered snow showers will continue on and off throughout the day, eventually winding down to mostly flurries. Around 1-2" is left to accumulate.

Take your time shoveling, this is termed "heart attack snow" as it is wet and heavy. Don't overexert yourself and take frequent breaks.

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s, with gusty winds up to 30mph.

Tonight, temperatures drop to the 20s and will stay in the 20s for the rest of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018