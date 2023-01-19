Snow Day Strikes: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/19/23 AM

Heavy wet snow blanketed the area this morning, creating slick and slippery roads. Snow reports currently coming in from 2"-6" across N.E. Wisconsin, with the heaviest hit into the Northwoods.

Light scattered snow showers will continue on and off throughout the day, eventually winding down to mostly flurries. Around 1-2" is left to accumulate.

Take your time shoveling, this is termed "heart attack snow" as it is wet and heavy. Don't overexert yourself and take frequent breaks.

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s, with gusty winds up to 30mph.

Tonight, temperatures drop to the 20s and will stay in the 20s for the rest of the weekend.