Smoke surges as dew points drop

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect into Thursday with thick smoke hanging around.
High pressure will build in overnight & set up shop over Wisconsin for the next week.
Much cooler & comfortable air will move into Wisconsin as we wrap up July & kick-off August.
Say goodbye to dew points in the 60s & 70s for the foreseeable future!! #comfyair
Lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the 70s & dew points in the 40s/50s.
Perhaps the nicest stretch of weather all summer long.
80s return for the weekend as the heat slowly builds into next week.
