Smoke & storms

Friday is expected to be warm and breezy with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

A cold front will trigger thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, and a few of these storms could be strong to severe.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will spread across the area on Friday, prompting the DNR to issue an Air Quality Alert.

The weekend looks promising with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s, particularly away from the lake.

June and meteorological summer start on Sunday, and the first several days of June seem warm to hot.

Parts of N.E.W. may experience the first 90-degree high of the year.