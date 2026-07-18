Smoke returns as storm chances loom Monday

After a brief break from the smoke yesterday evening, smoke from the Canadian wildfires has returned to the area today.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the area until noon Monday. While visibility and overall conditions will improve compared to the past few days, air quality will still range from Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy.

Sunday will see temperatures back into the 80s under mostly sunny but hazy skies, with a few clouds drifting in during the late morning and afternoon. Expect light south-southwest winds around 5 mph. Skies will gradually clear through the evening and overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s.

Attention then turns to Monday, when showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some storms could become strong to severe.

Beginning Tuesday, temperatures will settle back into the low 80s, which is closer to normal for this time of year, as drier and cooler weather moves in for the rest of the week.